Afghanistan, Ireland Clash In Final ODI Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Ireland are all set to square off in their final One-Day International today (Tuesday) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The match would commence at 4:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

Earlier, Afghanistan had trounced Ireland by 35 runs in the first ODI. However the second match was called off due to heavy rain.

The two sides would play as many T20 international matches as well. The series is scheduled to commence on March 15 at the same venue.

