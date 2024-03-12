IL Cazar Launches The Crest In New Cairo In Partnership With Emirati UDC

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Crest, a new residential project by IL Cazar, has been launched with an investment of EGP 30bn. The project covers an area of 158 acres and is the first collaboration between IL Cazar and Emirati UDC Real Estate Development, a subsidiary of MOBH Holding.

The Crest aims to be a landmark project in east Cairo, with a completion date of 2027. The project expects to generate EGP 60bn in sales, consolidating IL Cazar's reputation as one of the leading companies in the Egyptian real estate market.

The Crest's master plan was designed by Raef Fahmi Architects. IL Cazar has a diverse land portfolio of 1000 acres, comprising Creek Town, Vill, and AIAN in New Cairo, and Go Heliopolis in Heliopolis, as well as its latest project The Crest in New Cairo. IL Cazar plans to expand in the most strategic areas of the country, such as New Cairo, the North Coast, and 6th of October City.