JPMorgan expects further rate hikes by CBE amid rising inflation

(MENAFN) JP Morgan, in its latest assessment, forecasts that the Central Bank of Egypt will enact another substantial increase of 200 basis points in the key interest rate later this month. This projection comes in response to mounting indications that inflation in Egypt is rapidly escalating to unprecedented levels, particularly following a significant devaluation of the national currency. Egypt's consumer price inflation for February surged by 11.4 percent, marking the largest monthly rise on record and far surpassing economists' expectations, which stood at 1.6 percent in January.



Analysts at JP Morgan emphasized their revised outlook in a research note, indicating a shift in monetary policy expectations. They now anticipate a further tightening of monetary policy by the Central Bank of Egypt, with an additional 200 basis point increase in the deposit interest rate at the upcoming meeting, which is likely to take place later this month, in line with the Central Bank's schedule. Moreover, they asserted that any potential room for interest rate cuts is effectively ruled out until February 2025, highlighting the severity of the inflationary pressures facing the Egyptian economy.



Just recently, the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Egypt implemented a significant hike in various interest rates during an extraordinary meeting. The overnight deposit and lending rates, as well as the Central Bank's main operation rate, were raised by 600 basis points, reaching 27.25 percent, 28.25 percent, and 27.75 percent, respectively. Additionally, the credit and discount rates were also increased by 600 basis points to reach 27.75 percent. This decisive move reflects the Central Bank's proactive response to the escalating inflationary environment and underscores its commitment to stabilizing the economy amidst challenging circumstances.



As the Central Bank of Egypt continues to navigate the complexities of monetary policy in the face of soaring inflation, the anticipated further tightening measures signal a concerted effort to address the prevailing economic challenges and restore stability to the financial landscape.

