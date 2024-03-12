Bitcoin rises to new heights amid speculation of US interest rate cuts

(MENAFN) The digital currency Bitcoin witnessed a remarkable surge, reaching a new all-time high on Monday, surpassing USD72,000, driven by heightened demand fueled by discussions around potential interest rate cuts in the United States. In a notable uptick, the price of Bitcoin soared to USD72,385 during Monday afternoon in London, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing rally.



Last week, Bitcoin had already shattered previous records, surpassing its peak in November 2021, which stood at USD68,991. Analysts attribute this latest surge to several factors, including the weakening of the US dollar following the release of various employment data in the United States on Friday. James Hart, an analyst at the Tickmill Group, contextualized the new peak within the framework of the US dollar's weakness, which has been influenced by recent economic indicators.



The rise in Bitcoin's value also coincides with an increase in expectations for a reduction in US interest rates, contributing to a broader trend of dollar depreciation. Neil Wilson, an analyst at the "Finalto" group, explained that as expectations for lower interest rates in the US grow stronger, the US currency, as well as returns on US Treasury bonds and competing assets, experiences a decline. Consequently, Bitcoin becomes more attractive to investors seeking alternative investment opportunities.



However, amidst the fervor surrounding Bitcoin's surge, some analysts caution against overlooking broader economic indicators and potential risks. Ross Mould, of the AG Bell group, pointed out that while the overall economic outlook in the United States appears favorable, concerns persist regarding the ongoing accumulation of debt, particularly within the US. This sentiment underscores the complex interplay between economic factors and the allure of Bitcoin as an investment asset.



As Bitcoin continues to dominate headlines with its meteoric rise, the evolving landscape of monetary policy in the United States and global economic trends will likely continue to influence its trajectory in the coming months.

