Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Madhavan's 2024 Movie Sees Massive Drop, Mints ₹79.25 Crore Worldwide

Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 4: Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, witnessed a sharp decline on Monday after doing impressive business over the weekend. The supernatural horror-thriller earlier stormed the box office and made consistent progress in the first three days of its release Bollywood movie, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, earned ₹14.75 crore net on March 8, the day it was released, in India.

Also Read: Telugu movie 'HanuMan' marks 50-day theatrical run amid OTT release uncertaintyIt saw a 27.12% growth on Saturday and earned ₹18.75 crore net. Next, it was a 9.33% growth on Sunday as it earned ₹20.5 crore net, on Monday, the movie saw a massive drop of 65.85% and earned ₹7 crore net in the domestic market. The total net box office collection in India now stands at ₹61 crore. With ₹15-crore business in the overseas market, the total box office collection of the movie is now ₹79.25 worldwide Read: SRK gets slammed for 'disrespecting' Ram CharanThis is the first supernatural movie directed by Vikas Bahl, who is otherwise known for Bollywood movies like Chillar Party, Queen and Super 30 reviewsShaitaan has received positive reviews from viewers. The performances of all lead actors in the movie, including those of debutants like Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raaj, have been highly appreciated. Madhavan's performance as a sinister black magician“will be remembered for a long time”, as per netizens Read: Best of ZEE5: What fans love to watch“The biggest roar of the film is by R MADHAVAN Whatta Performance, each frame that he is in , he is just killing it in top form, he makes the monster of person look really fierce delivering scarily thrilling moments (sic),” came from one viewer.“The ending has kept so realistic to people mind how a human tendency expects the kind of treatment to an evil/demon; which makes this exceptional. A complete family genre with top level of actors (sic),” added another: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

