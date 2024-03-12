PM Modi To Visit Pokhran Today, Witness Live Exercise With Weapon Systems 'Vital To Make India Self-Reliant In Defence'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pokhran, Rajasthan, on March 12 to witness a synergised demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in the form of a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise, ANI reported Read: PM Modi flags off 10 new Vande Bharat Express trains: All you need to know“I look forward to being in Pokhran later today. This place has an emotional attachment with every Indian. In Pokhran, I will have the opportunity to witness a demonstration of indigenous defence capabilities in a Tri-Services Live Fire and Manoeuvre Exercise. I am glad that this programme will feature weapon systems and more which are vital in the quest to make India self-reliant in defence,” PM Modi tweeted earlier exercise 'Bharat Shakti' will have on display an array of indigenous weapon systems and platforms as a demonstration of the prowess of the country, premised on the nation's Aatmanirbharata initiative, the Prime Minister's Office stated will simulate realistic, synergised, multi-domain operations displaying integrated operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces to counter threats across land, air, sea, cyber, and space domains Read: PM Modi big announcement: PM tweets about Made-in-India Agni-5 missileKey Equipment and Weapons Systems participating in the exercise include T-90 (IM) Tanks, Dhanush and Sarang Gun Systems, Akash Weapons Systems, Logistics Drones, Robotic Mules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and an array of unmanned aerial vehicles among others, from Indian Army showcasing the advanced ground warfare and aerial surveillance capabilities, the release said Navy will be showcasing Naval Anti-Ship Missiles, Autonomous Cargo Carrying Aerial Vehicles, and Expendable Aerial Targets, highlighting maritime strength and technological sophistication Read: PM Modi lauds Mission Divyastra - 5 things to know about made-in-India Agni-5 nuclear missilesThe Indian Air Force will use its own Tejas fighter jets, Light Utility Helicopters and Advanced Light Helicopters to show its power and ability to handle different tasks in the air move shows India's readiness to face today's and tomorrow's challenges with its own technology, boasting the country's strong defence capabilities on the world stage programme aims to show India's progress in becoming self-reliant in defence, highlighting the strength of its military forces and the creativity of its defence industry.
