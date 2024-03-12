Deadline To Update Aadhaar Card For Free Extended Till 14 June

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UIDAI on Tuesday extended free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024.
MENAFN12032024007365015876ID1107965132
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.