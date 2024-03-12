Indian Union Muslim League Files Plea Before Supreme Court To Stay CAA Rules 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has filed a plea before the Supreme Court of India (SC) to stay the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Rules 2024, Bar & Bench reported on March 12 application by IUML says that CAA Rules, 2024 eliminates the tiered level of scrutiny and grants the power to a District Level Committee to verify documents and administer the oath of allegiance to CAA, it added its plea, the IUML has called the CAA Rules“prima facie unconstitutional”, Live Law reported Read | CAA rules notified: 7 steps to apply for citizenship under 2019 act. Check eligibility, procedure, special requirementCAA Passed Days Ahead of Lok Sabha PollsLess than a month before the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

The act allows the members of six minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to get Indian citizenship faster. While notifying the rules, the government said the act aims to ensure proper resettlement of these persecuted minorities, who have faced years of oppression 2019 Act sparked intense protests across the nation and was kept in cold storage for more than four years. Earlier, the sources from the Union Home Ministry indicated that the government plans to notify the CAA rules before general elections Read | CAA rules notified: Here are 'key issues' that the Citizenship Law may solveProtests Erupt Against CAAThis decision has stirred strong reactions in Assam. The Guwahati Police has cautioned against damages during protests, stating legal actions will be taken against violators has a history with the CAA, marked by violent protests in 2019 resulting in casualties. Indigenous groups fear the CAA will encourage an influx of immigrants, changing the demographic fabric of the region organisations and opposition parties in Assam have intensified their protest against the CAA. The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and other groups have been at the forefront, organising rallies and burning copies of the CAA across the state.

