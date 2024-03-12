Maharashtra Makes Mother's Name Mandatory In Aadhaar, PAN Card And Other Govt Documents From 1 May

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Maharashtra cabinet has decided to make the mother's name mandatory in all government documents such as birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, etc. The cabinet order is to be implemented from 1 May. However, orphans are exempted from this new rule to a report by the Times of India, those born on or after 1 May 2014 will have to mention the applicant's first name followed by the mother's first name and then the father's first name and surname Maharashtra government said that those born on or after 1 May will have to register their names in the aforementioned format for school, examination certificates, pay slips, and revenue documents state public health department has been asked to consult with the Centre on whether the mother's name can also be included in birth or death registrations the case of married women, the existing system of the woman's name followed by her husband's first name and surname will be allowed to continue women and child development department had earlier said that this decision could be seen as a step towards giving more recognition to mothers as government documents traditionally carry the father's name, Maharashtra cabinet yesterday cleared 18 proposals, including the development of a 300-acre park in Mumbai and the construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya for pilgrims from the state cabinet also approved the housing department's proposal to reduce stamp duty for residents of the BDD chawl and slums and a plan for permanent houses for families of workers from 58 textile mills, which were once operational in the city. The houses will be made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, for which the state state housing department will give ₹3000 crore state cabinet also approved the Transgender Policy 2024, giving them official recognition to avail benefits of various government schemes as per the eligibility criteria.

