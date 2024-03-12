'Bohot Sanskaari Baccha Hain, Ranbir Kapoor', Says Arun Govil; Calls Him Best Choice To Play Ram's Character

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nitesh Tiwari's major project, Ramayana, is growing as prominent Bollywood stars join the cast. It was previously rumoured that Arun Govil may play Raja Dashrath in the film. Arun Govil, who portrayed Ram in Ramanand Sagar's classic TV drama Ramayan, will lend a unique perspective to the production. He recently discussed Ranbir Kapoor's traits and whether he would be suitable for the role of Ram.

Arun Govil said during a media interaction,“Voh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai voh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bohot sanskaari bacche hain voh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I'm sure that he will try to do his level best.”

While Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi portray Lord Ram and Sita, Yash plays Raavan. According to sources, Sunny Deol would portray Lord Hanuman. Lara Dutta will portray Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh is being considered for the role of Shurpanakha. According to the latest sources, Bobby Deol could possibly participate as Kumbhkaran.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will shortly begin filming for the movie. According to sources, the filmmakers are now developing the actor's appearance for the film. As reported by many media portals, Ranbir recently underwent a look test for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's film.



An insider told the entertainment portal that Ranbir's look test photography was just held, and everyone on the crew was impressed. According to the report, the director wants to avoid Ranbir building muscle for his part as Lord Ram and wants Ranbir to appear in his slim avatar.