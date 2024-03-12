Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP May Announce Candidates List In Two Phases On March 12,13

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP held a meeting in Delhi on Monday to finalize its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the discussions on selecting candidates for the state's 28 constituencies. The list is expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The candidates for Karnataka will be announced in two phases, with around 15 to 20 constituencies in the first phase. However, the Central Election Committee faced challenges in reaching a consensus on many constituencies, prompting further meetings. There was disagreement over including new faces in the candidate lineup. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and State President Vijayendra preferred candidates with a proven electoral track record.

Concerns were raised about nominating Ananthakumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada due to his controversial statements as an incumbent MP. Discussions also revolved around former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum and Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri.

The possible candidates list include:



Shivamogga - B.Y. Raghavendra

Dharwad - Prahlad Joshi

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru - Shobha Karandlaje

Vijaypur - Govinda Karajola

Belagavi - Jagdish Shettar

Haveri - Basavaraj Bommai

Bangalore Rural - Dr. C. N. Manjunath

Bangalore Centre - PC Mohan

Bangalore South - Tejasvi Surya

Chikkaballapur - Dr. K. Sudhakar

Tumkur - V. Somanna

Chitradurga - A. Narayanaswamy

Kalaburagi - Umesh Jadhav

Mysore - Yaduveer Wodeyar

Bellary - B. Sriramulu