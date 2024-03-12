Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP May Announce Candidates List In Two Phases On March 12,13

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BJP held a meeting in Delhi on Monday to finalize its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Key leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the discussions on selecting candidates for the state's 28 constituencies. The list is expected to be announced on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The candidates for Karnataka will be announced in two phases, with around 15 to 20 constituencies in the first phase. However, the Central Election Committee faced challenges in reaching a consensus on many constituencies, prompting further meetings. There was disagreement over including new faces in the candidate lineup. Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and State President Vijayendra preferred candidates with a proven electoral track record.
Concerns were raised about nominating Ananthakumar Hegde from Uttara Kannada due to his controversial statements as an incumbent MP. Discussions also revolved around former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar from Belgaum and Basavaraj Bommai from Haveri.
The possible candidates list include:
Shivamogga - B.Y. Raghavendra
Dharwad - Prahlad Joshi
Udupi-Chikkamagaluru - Shobha Karandlaje
Vijaypur - Govinda Karajola
Belagavi - Jagdish Shettar
Haveri - Basavaraj Bommai
Bangalore Rural - Dr. C. N. Manjunath
Bangalore Centre - PC Mohan
Bangalore South - Tejasvi Surya
Chikkaballapur - Dr. K. Sudhakar
Tumkur - V. Somanna
Chitradurga - A. Narayanaswamy
Kalaburagi - Umesh Jadhav
Mysore - Yaduveer Wodeyar
Bellary - B. Sriramulu
