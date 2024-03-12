Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: NIA Suspects 'Bomber' Hails From Malnad, Probe Intensifies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The investigation into the Rameshwaram cafe blast in Bengaluru has made a significant breakthrough and The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) have identified the suspected bomber believed to be from the Highlands region of the state.



The suspect allegedly brought and detonated a bomb at the cafe, then fled the scene. Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting operations in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad, Telangana, based on information regarding the suspect's whereabouts. The breakthrough in identifying the suspect came after analyzing the foot

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect can be found in Mosques, Madrasas: Hindu leader Sharan Pumpwell

Shimoga-Mangaluru connection?

Several incidents over the past four years, including the Mangalore anti-national wall writing case, the Mangalore cooker blast, the bomb test case at Tunga shore in Shimoga district, the Coimbatore bomb blast in Tamil Nadu, and the Rameshwaram cafe blast are presumed to be linked. Suspicions have emerged that an individual from the Highlands of Karnataka may have been involved in the cafe blast.

The authorities have suspected that the materials used in the Mangaluru cooker blast, Shimoga district bomb test blast, and Rameshwaram cafe blast are connected, leading to dread that key figures who evaded capture in the Shimoga case may have played a role in the cafe bombing.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

On the day of the incident, the suspect arrived at the Rameshwaram Cafe from outside the state, planted the bomb, and then left. CCTV footage showed the suspect getting off a bus near Silk Board, indicating entry into the city from Tamil Nadu. After the blast, the suspected bomber boarded a KSRTC bus to Bellary and then escaped to Andhra Pradesh, possibly hiding in Tirupati or Hyderabad.

Authorities are also investigating the involvement of Abdul Mateen Taha and Musabir Hussain, suspected ISIS terrorists from Tirthahalli Taluk in Shimoga district, in the cafe bombing. Both individuals, who are absconding, were allegedly handlers in previous incidents. Investigators have uncovered a three-month plot to vandalize the Rameshwaram Cafe. The perpetrators conducted reconnaissance missions at the cafe beforehand, studying its security measures and layout, and strategically planned the attack based on their observations.