Navy Dornier Aircraft Conducts Medical Evacuation In Lakshadweep (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the night of March 11 and 12, 2024, an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda in Kochi swiftly conducted a medical evacuation mission from Agatti Island. The Southern Naval Command received an urgent request from the Lakshadweep Administration for the evacuation of a patient requiring a life-saving factor transfusion. Responding promptly, the Dornier aircraft was launched and dispatched to Agatti Island, approximately 250 nautical miles away. The patient was airlifted and transported to a civil hospital in Kochi at 03:30 hours for further treatment.
MENAFN12032024007385015968ID1107965099
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.