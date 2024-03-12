Navy Dornier Aircraft Conducts Medical Evacuation In Lakshadweep (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the night of March 11 and 12, 2024, an Indian Navy Dornier aircraft from INS Garuda in Kochi swiftly conducted a medical evacuation mission from Agatti Island. The Southern Naval Command received an urgent request from the Lakshadweep Administration for the evacuation of a patient requiring a life-saving factor transfusion. Responding promptly, the Dornier aircraft was launched and dispatched to Agatti Island, approximately 250 nautical miles away. The patient was airlifted and transported to a civil hospital in Kochi at 03:30 hours for further treatment.

