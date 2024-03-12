Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Details: Know When And Where

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been in a relationship for years and are set to embark on a joyous journey as they will exchange vows on March 15, 2024.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have announced their wedding, creating excitement among their followers as they take their romance to new heights.

The couple, who have been dating for years, are about to go on a joyful adventure together.

The pre-wedding celebrations are set to begin on Wednesday, March 13, and will continue until March 16. On March 15, they will exchange vows and get legally married.

The wedding will be conducted in Delhi, both stars' homeland. According to ANI, Delhi residents Kriti and Pulkit will marry at the ITC Grand in Manesar.

According to rumours, the pair would forego a wedding reception in Mumbai in favour of three rituals in Delhi: mehendi-haldi, sangeet, and the wedding ceremony.

Pulkit Samrat has frequently been questioned about his personal life, notably following his divorce from his first wife, Shweta Rohira, after just a year of marriage.

Shweta, Salman Khan's Rakhi sister, has separated herself from the Khan family since their divorce and is rarely seen at their gatherings.

Despite the hurdles, Pulkit has stayed committed to his job and has worked tirelessly.