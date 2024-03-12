Is Sidhu Moosewala's 58-year-old mother expecting twins?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The parents of late Punjabi artist Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moosewala, look forward to welcoming a new family member. Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is now pregnant and is anticipated to give birth shortly.

Sidhu Moosewala's father is sixty years old and his mother is fifty-eight. Unfortunately, their only child, Sidhu Moosewala, was cruelly slain in May 2022.

According to sources, Kaur is expecting baby soon, and the pair is allegedly using in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for help.

The most recent news indicates that Charan Kaur has been admitted to the hospital and is expected to give birth at any time.

Since the news was out, Moosewala's fans and supporters have voiced their delight, anxiously expecting the return of their beloved Sidhu.



Another noteworthy development in the case is that the late singer's mother may give birth to twins. The parents, however, have yet to provide an official confirmation.

Charan Kaur is turning to IVF technologies to become a mother again. As a result, she had been remaining at home for the previous three to four months.