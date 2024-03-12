Karan Johar Admits He Didn't Dig Deep Into Moral Communication While Watching 'Animal', Praises Sandeep Reddy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal' has been receiving mixed reviews ever since the film was released. Karan Johar has once again expressed his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor's starrer film where he admitted that he 'didn't dig deep into the moral communication of the picture,' he stated that it was fairly striking because it elicited different opinions from the public and celebrities. He also complimented the filmmaker's vision for the film.

Karan Johar's statement

He stated that there has been a lot of controversy about 'Animal' and people have stated their opinions, either for or against it, and the filmmaker has been extremely open about his feelings. Karan Johar said that he saw it as a character film centered on a character who was extremely disordered, intrinsically aggressive, and had many emotional issues - and he enjoyed the approach.

The 51-year-old filmmaker said that he didn't go deep into the moral communication of the film and saw it as swept by the narrative and the way the filmmaker told the story through sound design, screenplay dialogue, and character development, that as a filmmaker, he loved it.

About 'Animal'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' had Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol in important roles. The film, which premiered in theaters in December 2023, was a huge success. It earned more than Rs 900 crore globally, making it Ranbir's highest-grossing film of his career. Many people criticized the film for encouraging and celebrating toxic masculinity and severe violence.