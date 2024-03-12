'Rebel' Trailer: GV Prakash Kumar, Mamitha Baiju's Film Promises A Blend Of Campus Politics And Romance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer of the film 'Rebel' featuring GV Prakash Kumar and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles was released. The film is directed by filmmaker Nikesh RS and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja under the Studio Green banner. 'Rebel' promises to be a gripping narrative inspired by real-life events.

The trailer

In the trailer, Prakash portrays the character of Kathiresan, hailing from Munnar and venturing to Palakkad for higher education. As he navigates through college life, Kathiresan finds himself drawn to Mamitha's character. However, tensions escalate when a clash erupts between Tamilian students and locals, sparking a chain of events that transforms Kathiresan from a timid college student into a formidable leader of rebellion.

Dhanush's social media post

Actor Dhanush shared the trailer on X and extended his best wishes to GV Prakash Kumar and the entire team. Prakash reciprocates the gesture with gratitude, emphasizing the significance of the film's portrayal of a true incident and echoing a powerful voice from Tamil cinema.

About 'Rebel'

'Rebel' not only marks Mamitha Baiju's debut in Tamil cinema but also an ensemble cast including Venkatesh VP, Shalu Rahim, Karunas, and others. Prakash, apart from the lead role, showcases his musical prowess by composing the film's music and background score. The cinematography was done by Arun Radhakrishnan, and the editing was done by Vetre Krishnan.

Prakash Kumar's upcoming project



Apart from 'Rebel', GV Prakash Kumar has a slew of projects lined up, both as a composer and actor, spanning Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. Mamitha, on the other hand, has yet to announce her upcoming ventures.