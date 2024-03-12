Rishabh Pant Declared 'FIT' As Wicketkeeper-Batter For IPL 2024; Pacers Shami, Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The BCCI announced on Tuesday that Rishabh Pant is deemed fit to participate as a wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, over a year after enduring multiple injuries in a traumatic car accident.

Representing Delhi Capitals, Pant has completed thorough rehabilitation and is prepared to fulfill the dual role in the tournament commencing on March 22.

However, Gujarat Titans' senior pacer Mohammed Shami, sidelined since the World Cup final last year, and Prasidh Krishna, representing Rajasthan Royals, have been excluded from the IPL lineup.

"After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming IPL 2024," said the BCCI in a statement.

Pant was seen at the Capitals table during last year's IPL auction and has been focusing on his fitness at the NCA since the unfortunate incident. The accident had resulted in a severe right knee injury for Pant, necessitating ligament reconstruction surgery, along with a fractured wrist and ankle. Nevertheless, he has made a remarkable recovery.

Shami, on the other hand, is recuperating from an ankle surgery and is not anticipated to return before September this year.

"The fast bowler successfully underwent surgery on February 26th, 2024, for his right heel problem. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team and is ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI statement read.

Prasidh Krishna is also being monitored by the BCCI medical team.

"The fast bowler underwent surgery on February 23rd, 2024, on his left proximal quadriceps tendon. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and will resume rehab at the NCA soon. He will not be able to take part in the upcoming IPL 2024," the BCCI added in its release.