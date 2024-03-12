Mumbai Vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final: Sarfaraz Khan's Brother Musheer Stuns With Brilliant Century (WATCH)

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Musheer Khan has etched his name in the history books by scoring a century in the eagerly awaited Ranji Trophy Final against Vidarbha. As the Khan brothers take center stage, their indomitable presence on the field becomes unmistakable, leaving an enduring mark that underscores their dominance and exceptional talent in this pivotal match.

