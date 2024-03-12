Need For Faster Operating And More Secured Data Storage Applications To Bolster The Growth Of NVME Over Fiber Channel Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global market of NVME over fiber channel is anticipated to develop at a promising pace in the global market. Strong implementation of machine learning techniques and artificial intelligence use for NVME over fiber channel solution is expected to increase the sales of product in the market.

Many data-driven organizations prone to data breach and cyber-attack to elevate level of their work are the two significant factors strengthening growth of market.

Key Highlights



The global NVME over fiber channel market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.86% during the forecast period.

The global shift towards concerns towards intellectual data assets security, demand for more developed and technologically sound data storage services to improve sales of NVME over fiber channel Market

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and steep decrement in the GDP of prominent countries with main decrement in service sector to limit the development of NVME over Fiber Channel in multiple sectors. Also. Volatile situation in the market and financially insecure companies are expected to refrain from making these developments in their organization.

The market of North America to profess a commendable share in the global market owing to the strong digitalization revolution in the market manifested data-driven organizations. Also, product development initiatives are undertaken by the companies based in the region supporting the dominant share forecast for the region.

The change in the customer sentiments and increased willingness of public operating companies and private organizations, for adoption and implementation of NVME over fiber market.

By the perspective of the product segment, Solid State Drive SSD is the most prominent segment in the market. Comparatively lower latency proposed by SSDs and better data processing and storage solutions to promote the growth of the market

The benefits such as improvement in monitoring and betterment in the monitoring policies providing developed and optimized performance for the data storage solutions. Additionally, the integration of technology such as deep learning and data analytics in the storage and data processing solutions demand for effective and operational data storage products for market which is anticipated to drive the NCME over Fiber Channel market.





Got questions about your regional growth of

NVME Over Fiber Channel Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



According to Straits Analysis, key players in the global NVME over Fiber Channel market are IBM (the. U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (the U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (the U.S.), Dell EMC (the U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Broadcom Inc. (Canada), Seagate Technology LLC (the U.S.), Western Digital Corporation (the U.S.), SK Hynix Inc (South Korea), Marvell Technology Group (the U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (the U.S.), among others.

NVME over Fiber Channel Market: Segmentation

By Product



Solid-State Drives (SSDs)

All-flash Arrays

Adapters

Servers

Others



By Components



On-Premise

Remote

Hybrid



By Industry Vertical



BFSI

Healthcare

Education & Research

Consumer Goods & Retail

Manufacturing

Energy

Government

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Colombia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN12032024004597010339ID1107964991