Azerbaijan Produces Over Eight Bcm Gas This Year

In January-February of this year, Azerbaijan produced 8.2
billion cubic meters of gas, with an increase of 240 million cubic
meters, of which 4.1 billion cubic meters were exported, Azerbaijan
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov posted on his X account, Azernews reports.
The post reads that in January-February 2024, the production of
oil condensate amounted to 4.8 million tons, while the volumes
exported reached 3.9 million tons. During this period, 4.1 billion
cubic meters of gas, with an increase of 240 million cubic meters,
were exported.
In January - February 2023, 1.9 billion cubic meters of gas were
sold to Europe, 1.7 bcm to Türkiye, and 0.7 bcm to Georgia. It
should be noted that, during this period nearly 0.9 bcm gas was
exported to Türkiye through TANAP.
Since the commissioning of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah
Deniz till 1 March 2023, about 206 bcm of gas was produced from
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and more than 187 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz.
During this period, more than 131 bcm gas were exported from Shah
Deniz.
