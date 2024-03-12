Voltas Launches Iot Enabled Smartair Acs With Super Silent Operation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 11 March, 2024: Voltas, India's undisputed leader in Cooling Products, and the No. 1 AC brand, from the house of Tataâ€TMs, has strengthened its leadership position further in the Cooling Products space. Voltas has launched its SmartAir Inverter AC series, offering a bundle of smart features and IoT capabilities. This new lineup boasts lower noise levels, effortless temperature adjustments, and advanced functionalities accessible through the Voltas Smart Mobile App, available on both Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The IoT-enabled device can swiftly connect to the user's network and smart speakers. The SmartAir AC is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Consumers can also track and analyze their energy usage with the Energy Consumption Trend graph feature.



Presently, Voltas has introduced a total of 6 IoT enabled SKUs, of which 3 SKUs will be in the 5-Star Inverter Split AC and 3 in the 3-Star Inverter Split AC.



Commenting on the launch of the new summer range of Air Conditioners, Mr. Pradeep Bakshi, Managing Director & CEO, Voltas Limited said, â€œVoltas has always been a flag bearer of innovation in the Cooling Products and Home Appliances domain. The product that we have launched is in line with the market demand and to meet the growing expectations of consumers in the Indian market, by offering them unique technology at an affordable price. Voltasâ€TM SmartAir ACs come with a unique value proposition of smart and IoT enabled features and its unique Super Silent Operation for additional comfort and convenience. Given the strong summer predictions, we at Voltas are well-prepared to meet the surge in demand with our new range."



Our market insights confirm that there is a consumer trend of upgrading their home appliances, for which they rely hugely on technology. Our



Voltas will soon be releasing a TV commercial with an element of surprise as part of its summer promotional campaign. The overall message of the advertisement will reflect the effectiveness of the Voltas SmartAir Air Conditioners.



The Voltas 2024 RAC product portfolio will be overall 81 SKUs, with 63 SKUs in Inverter ACs, 3 SKUs in Inverter Hot & Cold Split AC, 5 Fixed Speed Split AC SKUs, 1 in Fixed Speed Hot & Cold Split AC, 4 in Inverter Window ACs, and 5 SKUs in Fixed Speed Window ACs. Voltasâ€TM Air purifier category presently has 3 SKUs. The Company has also strengthened its overall portfolio by introducing Water Heaters that has 16 SKUs presently. Whereas, 47 new SKUs of Commercial Refrigeration products, including Convertible Freezer, Freezer on Wheel, and Curved Glass Freezer have also been introduced.



This Summer, Voltasâ€TM new range of cooling appliances are also coupled with attractive financing offers for consumers like cashback, easy EMI finance offers and 5-Year Warranty on PCB for ease of adoption & access to customers.



About Voltas Limited:



Voltas Limited is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. Founded in India in 1954, Voltas Limited is part of the Tata Group, and in addition to Room Air Conditioners, Voltas also has Air Coolers, Air Purifiers, Water Dispensers, Water Coolers, Commercial Refrigeration and Commercial Air Conditioning products in its portfolio. Voltas is one of the leading companies within the Tata group and is the undisputed market leader in room air conditioners in India, with a footprint of over 25,000+ customer touchpoints.

