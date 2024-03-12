SM Square Credit Services Successfully Implements Allcloud-Unified Lending Technology In Record Time

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, Telangana, March 11, 2024: SM SQUARE CREDIT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED, a leading non-banking financial company (NBFC) based in Hyderabad, Telangana, proudly announces its successful integration onto the AllCloud-Unified Lending Technology platform. This landmark achievement underscores SM Square's dedication to embracing cutting-edge technology to streamline its operations and enhance customer experience.



Led by visionary leaders Dilip Kumar Alluri and Avanti Alluri, director of PADMA SAI FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED, SM Square embarked on this transformative journey with the aim of revolutionizing its lending process. The decision to adopt AllCloud's comprehensive lending technology was driven by the need for a robust and scalable solution that could cater to the evolving needs of its customers while ensuring operational efficiency.



The integration onto the AllCloud platform encompassed a seamless transition from the Loan Origination System (LOS) to the Loan Management System (LMS), a feat accomplished within an impressive 24-hour timeframe. This swift implementation not only highlights the agility and expertise of the teams involved but also sets a new benchmark for speed and efficiency in the lending industry.



"They are thrilled to announce the successful implementation of AllCloud-Unified Lending Technology at SM Square," said Dilip Kumar Alluri, CEO of SM SQUARE CREDIT SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED. "This milestone represents a significant step forward in their digital transformation journey, enabling them to deliver a seamless and superior lending experience to their customers."



One of the key benefits of the AllCloud platform is its real-time disbursement capabilities, which empower SM Square to expedite the loan approval and disbursal process, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and driving business growth. With AllCloud's advanced analytics and automation features, SM Square gains valuable insights into customer behavior and market trends, enabling informed decision-making and strategic planning.



"They commend the dedication and expertise of the teams at SM Square and AllCloud for their collaborative efforts in achieving this remarkable milestone," said Avanti Alluri, director of PADMA SAI FINANCE PRIVATE LIMITED. "



This successful implementation not only reflects their

commitment to innovation but also reinforces their position as a leader in the lending industry."



As SM Square continues its journey of innovation and growth, the company remains committed to leveraging the full potential of AllCloud's unified lending technology to drive operational excellence and deliver unparalleled value to its customers. This achievement serves as a testament to SM Square's unwavering dedication to excellence and its relentless pursuit of innovation.



