Indian School Of Hospitality Celebrates Cultural Fusion With European Union National Institutes For Culture

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, March 11, 2024, Highlighting the rich cultural heritage of European cuisine, the Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a preeminent hospitality education institution in the country hosted the EUNIC picnic, a culinary event at its Ecole Ducasse Gurugram campus.



EUNIC, which stands for European Union National Institutes for Culture, advocates for the prominent role of culture in international relations and has emerged as a strategic partner of the EU.



With its active participation in shaping cultural policies across its 107 member countries, EUNIC brought a wealth of cultural expertise to the event and made a significant contribution to the proceedings.



Over the past few months, culinary experts affiliated with EUNIC have conducted a series of masterclasses at ISH aimed at educating students on the intricacies of preparing a wide array of dishes from their home countries. These masterclasses have allowed students to garner valuable insights into the diverse culinary traditions and flavours of Europe.



The event was also graced by the esteemed presence of guests from 10 EU Embassies & High Commissions, who savoured the incredible creations of ISH's talented young chefs. From appetising starters to delectable mains and decadent desserts, each dish highlighted the students' dedication to mastering the art of European cuisine.



''I am delighted to witness this beautiful celebration of diverse cultures and cuisines. The event served as a wonderful platform for showcasing the rich culinary traditions of Europe and India and bringing people together,'' said Reuben Gauci, Malta High Commissioner to India.



Echoing his views, Dr Mariann Erdo, Director, Cultural Counsellor, Liszt Institute, Hungarian Cultural Centre Delhi, said, ''This event is the culmination of months of hard work, and Iam grateful to the Indian School of Hospitality for embracing our idea. Our collaboration brought together over ten European Union countries to celebrate the diverse culinary heritage. The students also gained valuable insights and skills through interactive kitchen demonstrations and cooking classes.''



ISH students also enthralled the attendees with their captivating performances of the Indian classical dance forms of Bharatanatyam and Odissi. Furthermore, the occasion delivered a platform for the neurodiverse students of Pallavanjali NGO to showcase their artistic talent via an exhibition cum sale of their marvellous paintings.



''EUNIC picnic was an enriching experience for us that allowed our students to showcase their culinary talents while celebrating the rich and diverse European cuisine. I am also grateful to the esteemed guests who celebrated the vibrant cultural exchange that made this event truly memorable. We look forward to more collaborative events that promote cultural exchange and culinary exploration,'' said Dr. Zubin D'souza, Dean - Culinary Studies, Indian School of Hospitality.



The phenomenal success of the EUNIC picnic is a testament to ISH's commitment to offering students with holistic and global culinary education and experiential learning opportunities. Through collaborations with renowned institutions including Ecole Ducasse, France, and Les Roches, Switzerland, ISH continues to nurture future hospitality leaders and change agents.

