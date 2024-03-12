(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 12 (KUNA) --



1957 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree that considers all lands located outside urban structure a property of the Amiri Diwan.

1958 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah inaugurated an extension at Al-Ahmadi Refinery, which was established in 1949.

1984 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Kuwait Entertainment City, one of Kuwait Touristic Enterprises projects. The KD-30-million city is built in the northwest of Kuwait City.

2006 -- Bahraini King Hamad Al-Khalifa decorated Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Sheikh Isa bin Salman First Class Order in appreciation of his efforts to cementing bilateral ties.

2006 -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Hamad Al-Thani decorated Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Istiqlal (Independence) Medal in appreciation of his efforts to boosting bilateral relations.

2008 -- Ministry of Health opened Jassem Al-Wazzan clinic in Mansouriya Area. The KD-1 facility includes clinics for all ages, a dental service and labs.

2014 -- Kuwait won Kuwait Amir International Shooting championship with two gold, two silver and three bronze medals.

2017 -- Kuwait Airways received Warba, the fifth Boeing 777-er 300. This was part of Kuwait Airways contract with Boeing to buy 10 aircraft of the same model.

2018 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health placed the foundation stone of health insurance hospital in Al-Jahra Governorate. The KD-162-million hospital has 300 beds.

2018 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched its' French Language Service, part of the national agency's quest to reach out to as many readers as possible.

2019 -- Kuwaiti Ophthalmologist Khaled Al-Sabti displayed, at an international conference in the US, a new device to treat retina. (end)

