GCC Popcorn Market Demand, Size, Trends, Industry Growth And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ GCC Popcorn Market Report by Type (Microwave Popcorn, Ready-To-Eat Popcorn), Distribution Channel (On Trade, Off-Trade), End Consumer (Households, Commercial), and Country 2024-2032 “, The GCC popcorn market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

6.66% during

2024-2032.

Popcorn is a type of corn that expands and puffs up when heated. It can be enjoyed plain or seasoned with various flavors, such as butter, cheese, caramel, or spices. It has polyphenols, which are antioxidants and help neutralize harmful free radicals in the body. It is a rich source of dietary fiber, which can aid in digestion and help maintain bowel health. It is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed as a quick and satisfying snack at home, work, or on the go. It is naturally gluten-free, making it a suitable snack option for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease. It provides a variety of essential nutrients, including niacin, folate, vitamin B6, magnesium, manganese, and phosphorus. As it helps promote feelings of fullness and satiety and aids in weight management, the demand for popcorn is increasing in the GCC region.

GCC Popcorn Market Trends and Drivers

At present, the growing demand for healthier food products among health-conscious individuals represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively in the GCC region. Besides this, rising preferences for clean labels, natural ingredients, and organic options are strengthening the market growth in the region. Additionally, the escalating demand for popcorn at various events is offering a positive market outlook in the GCC region. Furthermore, changing consuming patterns of individuals are contributing to the growth of the market in the region. In addition, the increasing awareness among individuals about the health benefits of popcorn, such as a whole grain snack, rich in fiber, and antioxidant properties, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the region. Apart from this, the wide availability of popcorn via various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience and online stores, in the GCC region is supporting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for convenient and on-the-go snack options among individuals is impelling the market growth.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:



Microwave Popcorn Ready-To-Eat Popcorn

Distribution Channel Insights:



On-Trade Off-Trade

End Consumer Insights:



Households Commercial

Country Insights:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

