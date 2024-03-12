United States Industrial Hemp Market Set To Grow At Over 20.10% CAGR Until 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ United States Industrial Hemp Market Report by Type (Hemp Seed, Hemp Oil, Hemp Fiber, and Others), Source (Conventional, Organic), Application (Food and Beverages, Textiles, Personal Care Products, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States Industrial Hemp market size, share, trends, price, growth, and forecasts. The market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.10% during 2024-2032.

United States Industrial Hemp Market Trends:

Industrial hemp is a versatile plant from the cannabis sativa species, distinguished by its low psychoactive substance content and its multifaceted utility in various industries. Known for its rapid growth and minimal environmental footprint, hemp is a powerhouse of sustainability, requiring less water and no pesticides compared to traditional crops. It produces strong fibers used in textiles, construction materials, and even bioplastics, offering a biodegradable and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic counterparts. The seeds of hemp are highly nutritious, packed with essential fatty acids, proteins, and minerals, making them a superfood in the nutritional sector. Additionally, hemp oil is celebrated for its skincare benefits, thanks to its moisturizing properties and balanced omega fatty acid composition. The utility of the plant extends to environmental benefits, such as soil remediation and carbon sequestration, showcasing its role in industrial applications and in ecological health.

The United States industrial hemp market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a wave of legislative changes, growing consumer awareness, and diverse application possibilities. The 2018 Farm Bill was a pivotal moment, legalizing hemp cultivation and sparking a surge in production and investment. This legislative clarity has encouraged farmers, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore the potential of hemp, leading to rapid expansion in cultivation areas and investment in processing infrastructure. Innovations in hemp-derived products, such as CBD oil, textiles, bioplastics, building materials, and biofuels, are fueling market expansion, with consumers increasingly drawn to hemp's sustainability and the health benefits of its derivatives. Trends indicate a growing emphasis on sustainability, where hemp stands out for its low environmental impact, biodegradability, and ability to sequester carbon, aligning with the rising consumer demand for eco-friendly products. The versatility of hemp is leading to its adoption across various sectors, including automotive, construction, food and beverage, and personal care, which is diversifying the market and creating new opportunities.

Additionally, advancements in breeding and processing technologies are enhancing hemp's quality and expanding its use cases. The market is also witnessing a trend toward consolidation, with larger players entering the space, signaling its transition from a niche to a mainstream sector. This movement is expected to drive further innovation, scale, and efficiency, solidifying the role of hemp in the American economy as a sustainable and versatile commodity.

For an in-depth analysis, you can request the sample copy of the market report: /requestsample

United States Industrial Hemp Market Segmentation:

Type Insights:



Hemp Seed

Hemp Oil

Hemp Fiber Others

Source Insights:



Conventional Organic

Application Insights:



Food and Beverages

Textiles

Personal Care Products

Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Ask analyst for your customized sample:

A bout Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.



​Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

...

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-216