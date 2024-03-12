Australia Eyewear Market Size, Growth, Future Trends, Key Players And Industry Analysis 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Australia Eyewear Market Report by Product (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses), Gender (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores), and Region 2024-2032 .” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Australia Eyewear Market Size, Growth, Future Trends, Key Players and Industry Analysis. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Australia Eyewear Market ?

As per the study, the Australia Eyewear Market is expected to continue its growth trajectory during the forecast period (2024-2032). The increasing use of digital devices, coupled with the rising demand for eyewear with blue light filters and various other features that are designed to reduce the impact of prolonged screen time, is primarily driving the market growth across the country.

Australia Eyewear Market

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases and rising cases of partial as well as severe vision loss are primarily driving the Australia Eyewear market. Additionally, the increasing population of aging people, who are more susceptible to vision problems, is further increasing the demand for eyeglasses. In line with this, the increasing incidence of myopia and hypermetropia, especially in children, is also increasing the need for vision-correcting glasses. Additionally, computer vision syndrome, double vision, especially among working professionals.

Furthermore, the introduction of advanced glare-free eyewear with enhanced durability is further boosting the growth of the Australia Eyewear market. Furthermore, various concerned government authorities and NGOs are organizing programs to spread awareness about the preventive measures and treatments available for eye diseases, which is creating a positive outlook for the overall market. Moreover, with the convenience of virtual try-on technology and easy access to a wide range of products, online shopping for eyewear has become more convenient.

Australia Eyewear Market Segmentation:

Breakup By Product:



Spectacles

Sunglasses Contact Lenses

Breakup By Gender:



Men

Women Unisex

Breakup By Distribution Channel:



Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores Retail Stores

Breakup By Regional:



Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales

Victoria & Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia Western Australia

