Yemen's Houthis Launch New Attack On Red Sea Cargo Vessel

Sanaa, March 12 (IANS) Yemen's Houthi movement has launched a missile strike in the Red Sea against a vessel identified as the US ship Pinocchio, said the group's military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, on Tuesday.

The statement, disseminated via the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, claimed the strike was precise.

Sarea also said that the Houthis plan to intensify their attacks during Ramzan in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations announced an incident concerning the Liberian-flagged container vessel Pinocchio, which took place 71 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, a port under Houthi control, on Monday.

No casualties or ship damage have been reported.

Also on Monday, Houthi media outlets reported nine airstrikes by what they described as a US-British coalition in areas around Hodeidah port.

These strikes were aimed at military positions held by the Houthis, reported local sources.

Since November, the Houthis have increasingly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, which they claim is in retaliation for Israeli strikes in Gaza.

In response, the US and Britain launched air and missile strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen starting in mid-January. However, rather than deterring or degrading the group's capabilities, these strikes appear to have prompted further escalation from the Houthi forces.