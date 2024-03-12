United States Thermal Energy Storage Market 2024, Size, Leading Companies And Forecast 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Thermal Energy Storage Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

2024-2032 “, United States thermal energy storage market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.50% during 2024-2032.

Thermal energy storage (TES) is a technology that facilitates the capture and retention of thermal energy for later use. It contributes to grid stability by providing grid operators with greater flexibility in managing fluctuations in supply and demand. It can improve energy efficiency by allowing excess thermal energy generated during off-peak periods to be stored for use during peak demand times. It enables better integration of renewable energy sources into the energy mix. It optimizes industrial processes by storing waste heat and using it later for heating or powering equipment, thus improving energy efficiency. It also helps in preventing the overutilization of conventional energy from the grid systems.

United States Thermal Energy Storage Market Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the growing modernization of the electricity grid to accommodate distributed energy resources, smart grids, and electric vehicles (EVs) is driving the demand for energy storage solutions. This represents one of the key factors offering a favorable market outlook in the United States. Additionally, continuous advancements in TES technologies, materials, and manufacturing processes that can improve system performance, efficiency, and affordability are strengthening the growth of the market in the US. In line with this, the rising adoption of thermal energy storage systems in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) technology for large-scale heating and cooling is bolstering the market growth in the country. In addition, the increasing energy independence and resilience against disruptions, such as extreme weather events and grid outages, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, governing agencies in the country are undertaking incentives, such as grants, tax credits, and funding programs, to promote the deployment of energy storage technologies, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing utilization of TES in the development of microgrids, as they can enhance the reliability, resilience, and self-sufficiency of microgrids by storing excess energy from renewable sources and diesel generators for use during periods of low generation or grid outages, is impelling the market growth in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Storage Type Insights:



Sensible Heat Storage

Latent Heat Storage Thermochemical Heat Storage

Technology Insights:



Molten Salt Technology

Electric Thermal Storage Heaters

Solar Energy Storage

Ice-Based Technology

Miscibility Gap Alloy Technology (MGA) Others

Material Type Insights:



Water

Molten Salt

Phase Change Materials (PCM) Others

Application Insights:



Power Generation

District Heating and Cooling Process Heating and Cooling

End Use Insights:



Residential and Commercial Sector

Utility Industry Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

