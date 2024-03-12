Intense Israeli Attacks Claim Palestinian Lives, Cause Injuries In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 12 (Petra) -- In the early hours of Tuesday, dozens of Palestinians were killed or sustained injuries due to intense bombardment by Israeli warplanes and artillery shelling in various areas of the Gaza Strip. This marks the 158th day of Israeli aggression in the region.Health sources in the Gaza Strip reported that seven individuals were killed, and more than 20 were wounded and subsequently transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex. The attack occurred at the Kuwait Junction in Gaza City, targeting people who were awaiting aid.In addition, several citizens were injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Saudi neighborhood, located west of the city of Rafah.Artillery shelling also took place in the eastern areas of Abasan Al Kabira and Khuza'a in Khan Yunis, resulting in the deaths and injuries of a number of citizens.The Israeli occupation army has carried out seven massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in a total of 67 deaths and 106 injuries within the past 24 hours. As a result, the toll of the Israeli aggression, which is not yet finalized, has risen to 31,112 deaths and 72,760 injuries since October 7, as reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Strip.