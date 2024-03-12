Unseasonably High Temps Expected In Jordan, Followed By Gradual Cooling

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 12 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Tuesday are set to rise significantly, surpassing the general average for this time of year by approximately (5-6) degrees Celsius.A relatively warm atmosphere will prevail across most areas, with even warmer conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Southeasterly winds of moderate intensity will be active intermittently, leading to the possibility of dust and reduced horizontal visibility, particularly in desert areas.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the weather on Wednesday will remain relatively warm in most regions, with further warming anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate and southeasterly, gradually shifting to southwesterly in the afternoon.On Thursday, a slight drop in mercury levels is forecast, resulting in pleasant weather across most parts of the Kingdom. However, warmth will persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds are expected to appear at higher altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will be active at intervals.Friday will witness another slight decrease in temperatures, offering pleasant weather in most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm conditions. Clouds at higher altitudes are predicted, accompanied by moderate northeasterly winds that will be intermittently active.In terms of temperature ranges for today, East Amman will see highs between 11- 28 degrees Celsius, while West Amman will experience temperatures ranging from 9 - 22 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures will range from 8 - 19 degrees Celsius, with slightly warmer conditions in the Sharah highlands, ranging from 7-21 degrees Celsius. At the Dead Sea, temperatures will range from 31 - 16 degrees Celsius, and in the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures will vary between 17 - 32 degrees Celsius.