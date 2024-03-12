11Th Edition Of Athleema 2024 Kicks Off With Spectacular Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi 29th Feb, 2024 :The 11th edition of Athleema 2024, the highly anticipated annual sports meet organized by Asian Education Group, commenced with grandeur and enthusiasm at the Neta Subhash Sports Complex in Jasola Vihar, New Delhi. The event witnessed a magnificent opening ceremony, marked by the presence of esteemed guests and a vibrant display of athleticism.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Asian Education Group, emphasized the significance of sports in life, highlighting its numerous benefits ranging from improved fitness levels to enhanced problem-solving skills. He stated, ï¿1⁄2Sports should be a part of life as it not only improves overall fitness levels but also helps in reducing stress, boosting confidence, and fostering new connections among individuals.ï¿1⁄2



The event was inaugurated by Mr. Rannvijay Singha, a well-known actor and presenter, who emphasized the transformative impact of sports on oneï¿1⁄2s personality and outlook towards life. He remarked, ï¿1⁄2Playing sports builds your personality and teaches you to live life in a better way. It instills good values, ethics, and skills, enabling individuals to navigate lifeï¿1⁄2s challenges with positivity and resilience.ï¿1⁄2



Athleema 2024 witnessed overwhelming participation, with over 70 colleges, 3000+ participants, and more than 200 teams from across India competing in 11 different games. The lineup of games included cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, table tennis, carrom, among others, in both singles and doubles categories.



The inaugural day of Athleema 2024 was a spectacle of passion, skill, and sportsmanship, as talented participants showcased their prowess in various disciplines. The event brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds, united by their love for sports and spirited competition.



Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude to all participants, organizers, and sponsors for making Athleema 2024 a resounding success. He commended the dedication and commitment displayed by everyone involved in making the event a memorable experience.



As the competition unfolds, Athleema 2024 promises to be an action-packed extravaganza, celebrating the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among participants.



