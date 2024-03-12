European Commission To Present Negotiating Framework For Ukraine's Accession By Thursday - Vice PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 12-14, the European Commission will approve a report on Ukraine's fulfillment of four additional criteria and decide whether to provide a negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU for approval by member states.

That's according to Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, who spoke with journalists on the sidelines of the event on fighting corruption in Ukraine and progress on the path to EU membership", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Today, on Monday, the deadline passed for us to provide some additional information. On the 12th, 13th, 14th (of March - ed.) the European Commission is to make a decision, first of all approve the report on our fulfillment of the additional criteria and decide whether to provide a negotiating framework for member states to approve. Therefore, this week is a turning point," Stefanishyna emphasized.

She noted that she has "moderately optimistic" forecasts regarding Ukraine's further progress toward the EU.

Regarding the fact that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, initially predicted the framework would be presented early summer, Stefanishyna noted that the head of the EC discussed all the necessary steps with President Volodymyr Zelensky during their meeting in Kyiv, and after that she stated that she would introduce the negotiating framework in March.

"This decision needed approval, but it also required separate negotiations at the highest level. It will happen this week, I hope" the Vice Prime Minister stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine expects the European Commission to present a negotiating framework for the country's accession to the European Union no later than March 12.