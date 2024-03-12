U.S. Intelligence Chiefs Call On Congress To Approve Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. National Intelligence Director Avril Haines, speaking at the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, called on lawmakers to approve the provision of military aid to Ukraine.

According to Haines, it is difficult to imagine how Ukraine will be able to hold its territory, which it regained from Russia, without additional help from the United States.

Intelligence officials presented a 2024 threat assessment report to the Committee that said the United States faces an "increasingly fragile world order" that suffers from great power competition, global challenges, and regional conflicts.

"An ambitious but anxious China, a confrontational Russia, some regional powers, such as Iran, and more capable non-state actors are challenging longstanding rules of the international system as well as U.S. primacy within it," the agencies said in their 2024 Annual Threat Assessment.

The document examines threats posed by China and Russia, and indicates the risks of conflict between Israel and the Hamas.

It is noted that China provides economic and security assistance to Russia, which is waging a war against Ukraine. Thus, the PRC supports the Russian industrial base.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian war, trade between Beijing and Moscow has been on the rise, with Chinese exports of goods that can be used for military purposes more than tripling.

In addition, the report indicates, China may use technology to try to influence this year's elections in the United States. "[China] may attempt to influence the U.S. elections in 2024 at some level because of its desire to sideline critics of China and magnify U.S. societal divisions," the intelligence services believe.

The director of the Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, noted that further support for Ukraine would serve as a deterrent signal for China in the context of its probable aggression against Taiwan or in the South China Sea.

"It is our assessment that [Chinese leader] Xi Jinping was sobered, you know, by what happened. ... He didn't expect that Ukraine would resist with the courage and tenacity the Ukrainians demonstrated," Burns said.

At the same time, Haines expressed concern that the conflict in the Gaza Strip could have implications for the whole world. "The crisis in Gaza is a stark example of how regional developments have the potential of broader and even global implications," she said, clarifying that this is evidenced by attacks by the Yemeni Houthis on merchant ships, and increased activity by al Qaeda and ISIS.

As reported, House Speaker Mike Johnson has been refusing to schedule a vote on the bill passed by Senate, which provides for the allocation of $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.