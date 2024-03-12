Scholz Reaffirms Own Position Against Taurus Supplies To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, says he would no want to create useless expectations as regards Taurus missiles, so he clearly and concretely confirms that he stands against donating this type of weapons to Ukraine.

The head of government said this during a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Berlin on March 11, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for that one weapons system, I believe that, given its effectiveness and method of use, it cannot be used without control, but the participation of German soldiers is not justified, even from outside the borders of Ukraine," said Scholz.

Therefore, the politician noted, he considers the use of these missiles "not justified" and emphasized that this remains his clear position on the issue.

"It is my task as Chancellor, as head of the government, to express myself precisely and not to create any misleading expectations. And my answers, accordingly, are clear," said Scholz.

Scholz repeated that Germany is certainly the country that supports Ukraine the most – financially, as well as in terms of arms supplies.

"In total, previous and promised deliveries amount to EUR 28 billion, or $30 billion. This is a significant amount. We mobilized everything so that Ukraine received the necessary support from us – ammunition, artillery, tanks, air defense capabilities of various types," the chancellor said. He called this assistance highly effective, reliable, and constant, which Ukraine values a lot.

It is peculiar that Scholz very rarely calls the said missile by its name, Taurus. This time he chose to not mention the name either.

As reported, in a conversation of Luftwaffe officers purportedly intercepted by Russian intelligence, the possibility was discussed using Taurus missiles against the "bridge". The communication implied that the missile could be programmed from outside Ukraine.

On Monday, two Bundestag committees held hearings into the alleged interception.