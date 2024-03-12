QFC SIGNS MOU WITH CISI TO BUILD TALENT WITHIN THE FINANCE PROFESSION

(MENAFN- qf) 10 March 2024, Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), the largest and most widely respected professional body and education charity for the securities and investment profession in the UK and financial centres globally. The MoU was established to facilitate the upskilling of the workforce within the QFC and the broader financial services industry.

Under the agreement, the QFC and CISI will implement training and certification programmes, workshops, and awareness sessions to enhance comprehension of the QFCA mandatory qualifications framework, foster continuous learning, and cultivate expertise within the QFCA. Through these initiatives, both parties are promoting knowledge exchange and facilitating networking and collaboration among diverse stakeholders within the industry. Training for certifications will be in English, with exams available in both English and Arabic.

The arrangement includes access to CISI membership for QFCA staff. Staff will then have access to the CISI state-of-the-art learning platform, which contains over 2,000 learning items curated by subject or type, allowing upskilling and continuing professional development. The CISI learning platform includes live webinars on CISI TV, recorded content on CISI’s YouTube channel, podcasts and cutting-edge articles in CISI’s The Review magazine.

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC, acknowledged the relevance of the partnership, stating, "It brings me pleasure to establish a partnership with an institution of global renown and a beacon of professional excellence. This strategic alliance underscores our dedication to cultivating a knowledgeable workforce and building up talent within the financial industry. Through this MoU, we aim to leverage the expertise and resources of both entities to elevate industry standards and create unparalleled opportunities for professional growth and development.”

Matthew Cowan Chartered MCSI, Regional Director-MENA, CISI, highlighted the mutual benefits of the MoU, remarking: “We are delighted to sign this MoU with the QFCA to upskill the workforce within the QFC and wider financial services profession. We have been working with regulators in the region for over 10 years and have our own regulatory qualifications with the QFCRA and QFMA, among others, across the GCC. We embrace this opportunity to work more closely with the QFC and build on our relationship with regulators, firms, individuals and CISI members in the region. We look forward to continuing to raise awareness of the importance of knowledge and skills with CPD throughout our partnership with the QFC, to help build capacities for Qatari citizens as part of the Qatar 2030 vision.”

Abdulla Mohammed Al-Hajri, Chief Operating Officer, QFC, also expressed his pleasure about the MoU, saying, “We are delighted to embark on a journey with the CISI to empower individuals within the QFC and the broader financial industry by offering them opportunities to elevate their skills. With this MoU, we advance our shared aspirations for creating a brighter future through continuous education.”

In forging this partnership, QFCA and CISI affirm their commitment to advancing professional standards and fostering growth within the financial services sector.









