Rashid Khan Returns For Afghanistan's T20I Series Against Ireland

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Afghanistan's cricket star, Rashid Khan, is back from an injury and ready to play in the T20I series against Ireland this Friday in Sharjah.

Rashid last played in November 2023 during the ODI World Cup against South Africa, where he injured his back.

Rashid shared his excitement about playing again,“I'm looking forward to representing my country in the series against Ireland. Training is going well, and I'm eager to wear the national jersey again and perform well for Afghanistan,” he said during a talk with the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

He's also gearing up for the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 22, which is right before the T20 World Cup beginning on June 1. Rashid believes playing in the IPL will be great preparation for him and his teammates for the World Cup.

“Many of us will be in the IPL, which will help us prepare for the World Cup. We'll also stay connected with those not in the IPL to ensure we're all working hard during this time,” Rashid added about the preparation strategy.

Afghanistan's cricket team has been gaining international recognition, thanks to players like Rashid Khan. Their recent performance has shown the world the rising talent in Afghan cricket, making them a team to watch in upcoming international tournaments. With Rashid Khan back in form, fans are eager to see how the team will perform in the series against Ireland and the much-anticipated T20 World Cup.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram