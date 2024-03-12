Lipids Market Share, Size, Latest Trends, Opportunity And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled

“Lipids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”,

The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global lipids market

size, share, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the lipids market ?

The global lipids market size reached US$ 10.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Lipids Industry:

Rising incidence of chronic diseases:

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases (CVD), and diabetes is a significant driver of the lipids market. Lipids, including fats and oils, are essential components in the formulation of nutritional supplements and pharmaceuticals aimed at managing and preventing these conditions. Omega-3 fatty acids, widely recognized for their cardiovascular benefits are extensively utilized in dietary supplements and functional foods to aid in the prevention of heart diseases. As a result, the escalating health consciousness among consumers and the subsequent rise in demand for lipid-infused nutraceuticals to combat the prevalence of chronic conditions is propelling the market growth.

Growing demand for sustainable and bio-based products:

The increasing shift towards sustainable and bio-based products as consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious and are demanding products that are safe, effective, and environmentally sustainable is creating a positive outlook for market expansion. In line with this, manufacturers are extensively investing in the research and development (R&D) of bio-based lipids, such as biofuels, bio-lubricants, and bio-surfactants, which are contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the growing use of lipids in producing biofuels as it offers a renewable, biodegradable, and non-toxic alternative to conventional fossil fuels, thereby supporting energy sustainability and reducing environmental pollution is impelling the market growth.

Significant technological advancements in lipid extraction methods:

Technological advancements in lipid extraction and purification methods are playing a crucial role in the expansion of the lipids market. Innovations in enzymatic processes, supercritical fluid extraction, and molecular distillation have improved the efficiency, yield, and purity of lipid extraction. These advancements have enabled the production of high-quality lipid products with enhanced functional properties, catering to the stringent quality standards of the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and food industries. Moreover, the development of novel lipid formulations with improved bioavailability and stability is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Lipids Market Trends:

The expanding cosmetics industry, where lipids are crucial for developing skincare and makeup products due to their moisturizing properties and ability to deliver active ingredients, is aiding the market growth. In addition to this, the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic personal care products is further contributing to the market expansion. Furthermore, the expanding pet food industry, where lipids are essential for nutritious formulations to enhance taste and promote healthy coats and skin, is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the flourishing expansion of the aquaculture industry spurring the demand for lipid-rich feed to ensure optimal fish health and growth is providing impetus to the market growth.

Lipids Market 2024-2032 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the lipids market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Clover Corporation Limited

Croda International Plc

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Kerry Group plc

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nordic Naturals Inc.

Omega Protein Corporation (Cooke Inc.) Polaris

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global lipids market on the basis of type, source, form, application and region.

Breakup by Type:



Omega-3 and Omega-6

Phospholipids

Medium Chain Triglycerides Sterols

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into omega-3 and omega-6, phospholipids, medium-chain triglycerides, and sterols.

Breakup by Source:



Plant Animal

Based on the source, the market is divided into plants and animals.

Breakup by Form:



Powder Liquid

On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid.

Breakup by Application:



Dietary Supplements and Nutraceuticals

Infant Formula

Pharmaceutical

Food Fortification

Animal Nutrition Others

Based on the application, the market is segmented into dietary supplements and nutraceuticals, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, food fortification, animal nutrition, and others.

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

On a regional basis, the market is categorized into North America (the United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

