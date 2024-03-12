Vietnam Sportswear Market Trends, Size, Top Brand, Price And Demand 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ Vietnam Sportswear Market Report by Product (Shoes, Clothes), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Stores), End User (Men, Women, Kids), and Region 2024-2032 “, Vietnam sportswear market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.60% during

2024-2032.



Sportswear refers to clothing designed for sports activities and physical exercise. It prioritizes comfort, flexibility, and performance enhancement. It is made from specialized materials that provide breathability and durability to withstand rigorous physical activities. It incorporates moisture-wicking fabrics that draw sweat away from the skin to the outer surface of the clothing. It can also be available in fashionable designs and trends, making it suitable for both athletic activities and casual wear. It is well-suited for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, trekking, and adventure sports. Additionally, it is used for various recreational sports and leisure activities, such as jogging, cycling, swimming, golfing, and skiing.

Grab a sample PDF of this report: /requestsample

Vietnam Sportswear Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the rising trend of fitness and physical activity, along with the increasing importance of a healthy lifestyle, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market in Vietnam. Additionally, the growing participation of people in sports and outdoor activities is positively influencing the market in the country. In line with this, the wide availability of sportwear through online and offline distribution channels is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, governing agencies in Vietnam are undertaking initiatives for promoting sports and physical fitness as part of its public health initiatives, which is impelling the market growth. In addition, the rising employment of specialized sportswear items, such as compression garments and supportive braces for medical purposes, including rehabilitation, injury prevention, and venous insufficiency or lymphedema, is propelling the growth of the market in the country. Besides this, increasing collaborations between sportswear brands and fashion designers, athletes, and celebrities to create unique and limited-edition collections that generate buzz and attract new buyers is facilitating the market growth in Vietnam. Furthermore, ongoing innovations in sportswear, such as the integration of sensors and technology, to track heart rate, steps taken, calories burned, and distance traveled is stimulating the growth of the market in the country.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Shoes Clothes

Distribution Channel Insights:



Online Stores Retail Stores

End User Insights:



Men

Women Kids

Regional Insights:



Northern Vietnam

Central Vietnam Southern Vietnam

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: ...

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163