Destruction In Nikopol Distric As Russian Troops Shell Area Seven Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces shelled the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, seven times on Monday, causing destruction.

That's according to Serhii Lysak , head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russian army targeted the Nikopol district seven times. Kamikaze drones and artillery were used to terrorize locals. The district center and the Chervonohryhorivka community were affected," the report reads.

Eleven private houses, 10 commercial buildings, and power lines sustained damage. A local hotel and a convenience store were mutilated.

As reported, in overnight Monday, a Russian drone hit Nikopol, while enemy artillery targeted the Chervonohryhorivka community.

Photo: Telegram/Serhii Lysak