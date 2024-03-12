North America Recycled Plastics Market Growth, Price Trends, Share, Size, Segmentation And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ North America Recycled Plastics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,“ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the North America recycled plastics market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The North America recycled plastics market size reached

US$ 7,874.1 Million

in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 10,995.7 Million

by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 3.7%

during 2024-2032.

North America Recycled Plastics Market Overview:

Overview:

Recycled plastics are materials derived from post-consumer or post-industrial plastic waste that undergoes a process to be reprocessed and reused. This sustainable practice contributes to environmental conservation by reducing reliance on new plastic production. The recycling process involves collection, sorting, cleaning, and melting the plastic, which is then transformed into various products, ranging from packaging materials and containers to textiles and construction materials.

Recycled plastics play a crucial role in mitigating pollution, decreasing energy consumption, and conserving natural resources. As industries and consumers increasingly prioritize environmental sustainability, the demand for recycled plastics continues to grow, driving innovation and fostering a circular economy to minimize the environmental impact of plastic waste.



North America Recycled Plastics Market

Trends:

The market in North America is majorly driven by the increasing awareness of plastic pollution and its detrimental impact on ecosystems. Governments and regulatory bodies actively promote recycling initiatives, encouraging the adoption of recycled materials in manufacturing processes. Furthermore, consumer preferences are evolving, with a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly products. Brands and businesses responding to this shift incorporate recycled plastics into their packaging and products, driving market expansion. Additionally, the circular economy concept, promoting the recycling loop of materials, gains traction, influencing industries to invest in recycled plastic solutions.

Moreover, advancements in recycling technologies enhance the quality and versatility of recycled plastics, making them more appealing for diverse applications, from packaging and textiles to automotive components. Economic considerations, such as reduced production costs associated with recycled materials, further contribute to market growth. Besides, collaborative initiatives among stakeholders, including manufacturers, governments, and environmental organizations, foster a supportive ecosystem for recycled plastics. Certification programs and eco-labeling initiatives establish transparency in product supply chains, building consumer trust in recycled plastic products. Apart from this, corporate sustainability commitments drive the integration of recycled plastics into supply chains, as companies recognize the importance of aligning their practices with environmentally responsible values. The growth of e-commerce also contributes to the demand for recycled packaging materials as businesses seek eco-friendly alternatives.

Key Market Segmentation:

Key Regions Analysed:



United States Canada

Market by Plastic Type:



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others

Market by Raw Material:



Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Rigid Plastic and Foams

Fibres Others

Market by Application:



Non-Food Contact Packaging

Food Contact Packaging

Construction

Automotive Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

