PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Railway Projects Worth Rs 85,000 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate railway projects worth Rs 85,000 crore on Tuesday.

PM Modi will also flag off Vande Bharat trains for different cities of the country. Railway officials will join the programme virtually from 750 railway stations while programs will be organised at 15 railway stations of Jaipur division in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan will get nine new dedicated freight corridor stations and Ajmer-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat train will be extended till Chandigarh. As of now, this train operates till Delhi Sarai Rohilla via Ajmer via Jaipur.

PM Modi will also flag off this train from Chandigarh to Ajmer, virtually.

He will also inaugurate 'One Station One Product Stall' at Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa and Ringas railway stations of Rajasthan and goods warehouse at Dhankya railway station.

Under this scheme, stalls of special items from that area will be set up at the railway station to ensure that local goods of the area can also be promoted.