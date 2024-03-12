Russia Destroyed 203 Medical Facilities, Damaged Another 1,537 In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has damaged or destroyed 1,740 medical facilities in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Health.

“During the full-scale war in Ukraine, Russia has damaged or destroyed 1,740 medical facilities by constant shelling and bombardment of civilian infrastructure. In particular, 1,537 of them were damaged and 203 were completely destroyed. These are Ukrainian outpatient clinics, polyclinics, maternity hospitals, etc,” the report says.

Medical facilities in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions were affected the most. It is currently impossible to obtain information on the extent of damage to medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories.

In addition, Russia damaged 139 ambulances, destroyed 256 and seized 125 ambulances.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of the beginning of March 2024, 509 medical facilities have been fully restored, and another 357 have been partially restored or are in the process of being restored. These include facilities in de-occupied territories and those with minor damage, such as broken windows, roofing, and facade damage.

Most of the restored medical facilities are in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

As reported, the Chernihiv Central District Hospital, which sustained severe damage in a Russian air strike and bombing in early 2022, will be restored in the Chernihiv region.

