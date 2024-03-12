Biden To Meet Czechia's Fiala To Discuss Support For Ukraine - White House

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will meet at the White House on April 15 to discuss cooperation in the areas of economy, democracy, and security, as well as the issue of further support for Ukraine.

This is stated in the official announcement released by the spokeswoman for the White House , Karin Jean-Pierre, on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

" The leaders will reaffirm their resolute support for Ukraine as it defends against Russia's war of aggression," the White House emphasized.

It is also noted that the Czech Republic will celebrate a quarter century in NATO this year. In this regard, the leaders will "underscore their ironclad commitment to NATO, which makes us all safer."

In addition, President Biden and Prime Minister Fiala will coordinate shared priorities, including security issues, economic opportunities, and shared democratic values.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Czech Republic has intensified efforts in support of Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression. In recent months, the Czech government has been secretly searching outside the EU for more ammunition to be donated to Ukraine. In addition, in one of his latest statements, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, expressed his belief that the presence of NATO troops on Ukrainian soil would not violate any international norms.