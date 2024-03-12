Representative Of Czech Republic Wins Miss World Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The winner of the Miss World contest was Kristina Pishkova, a
representative of the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
The final of the competition was held in Mumbai, India. The
second place went to Yasmina Zaitoun from Lebanon. There was not a
single representative of Russia among the 112 participants of the
competition.
It should be noted that the final of the Miss World pageant
returned to India after a 28-year hiatus. The representative of
this country entered the first 8 finalists. Previously, girls from
India won the competition six times.
MENAFN12032024000195011045ID1107964648
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.