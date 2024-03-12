               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Representative Of Czech Republic Wins Miss World Competition


3/12/2024 12:07:55 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The winner of the Miss World contest was Kristina Pishkova, a representative of the Czech Republic, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The final of the competition was held in Mumbai, India. The second place went to Yasmina Zaitoun from Lebanon. There was not a single representative of Russia among the 112 participants of the competition.

It should be noted that the final of the Miss World pageant returned to India after a 28-year hiatus. The representative of this country entered the first 8 finalists. Previously, girls from India won the competition six times.

