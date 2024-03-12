Imperial Dade Acquires JAD Building Maintenance Supplies, Bolsters Presence In New York City

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Transaction Represents 82nd Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Sanitation Products

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & QUEENS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of JAD Building Maintenance Supplies (“JAD” or the“Company”). The transaction represents the 82nd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.





For over 60 years, JAD has led the janitorial and building maintenance supply industry in the Greater New York Metro area. Owned and operated by the Dussich Family, the Company remains committed to providing their customers and employees with the highest level of attention. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade's market leading platform, JAD's customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“JAD is a leading janitorial and building maintenance supply business in New York, with an excellent commitment to its customers. I enthusiastically welcome the entire JAD family to the Imperial Dade platform,” said Robert Tillis.“This acquisition and partnership reinforces our focus to strengthen our position in key growth markets ensuring customers receive the highest and most consistent quality service. JAD and Imperial Dade have shared values, and we are thrilled to enter this next chapter of growth alongside one another,” said Jason Tillis.

“We consider the New York City Real Estate community as part of our family. For over 60 years, we have continued to grow and evolve to our customers' needs as a leader in our industry. We are excited to take our business to the next level and partner with a company that shares our values and can even better enhance our customers' experiences. By partnering with Imperial Dade, the Dussich Family will continue to serve the Real Estate community long into the future,” said Joe“Dee” Dussich.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 120,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit .

Contacts

Imperial Dade



Paul Cervino



(201) 437-7440 x 2302

The post Imperial Dade Acquires JAD Building Maintenance Supplies, Bolsters Presence in New York City appeared first on Caribbean News Global .