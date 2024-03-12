(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



This acquisition marks a major milestone for Access as it continues to rapidly expand its platform to address critical data and records management needs. Triyam complements Access' robust records archiving and compliance management capabilities with expertise in managing electronic health records.

PEABODY, Mass. & LEXINGTON, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Access Information Management , (“Access”), the world's largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, today announced it has acquired Triyam , a rapidly-growing software business that provides expert data management solutions for healthcare organizations. Through this acquisition, Access significantly accelerates its entry into the electronic health records (EHR) and archival digital records management markets, which are closely aligned with its robust records archiving and compliance management capabilities. Access has a strong track record in the healthcare industry, where it serves over 1,600 clients.





Founded in 2012, Triyam supports healthcare organizations such as hospitals, clinics, and provider networks, providing innovative data conversion, migration and archiving solutions. Triyam helps healthcare organizations decommission or change legacy systems to better optimize their operations while ensuring critical data is archived securely and in compliance with all regulations. Earlier this year, Triyam was named“Best in KLAS” in Data Archiving by KLAS Research for the third time in four years, a prestigious award based on rigorous professional analysis, underscoring Triyam's position as an industry leader. Triyam is led by Luka Salamunic, Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhakar Mohanraj, Founder and Chief Technology Officer. It will continue to operate as a largely independent unit within Access' Digital Solutions business to emphasize continued growth and maintain its agile and disruptive business model.

“We are thrilled to bring Triyam's team and expertise to Access as we continue to provide leading information management solutions and innovative digital solutions to our customers,” said Tony Skarupa , Chief Executive Officer of Access.“We are excited to work with Luka, Sudhakar and their team, and together, we are strategically positioned to continue building the leading integrated records and information management platform to meet the evolving needs of the market.”

“Since our inception, we have disrupted and led the market with our innovative data management and electronic archiving capabilities,” said Salamunic.“As we accelerate the development of our scalable software platform to effectively manage both physical and digital records, we look forward to working with the Access team, who share our entrepreneurial mindset and strategic vision of creating a more connected future for companies handling sensitive data in critical industries.”

Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About Access

Access is the largest privately held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America, and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise, and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software, and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Access is a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners and GI Partners. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.

About Triyam

Triyam specializes in data conversion, migration, and archival for healthcare organizations. Its flagship service, Fovea, is a cloud-based solution tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, focusing on secure and accessible legacy data management. Triyam is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations efficiently manage their historical data, ensuring compliance and improving operational efficiency. Triyam has been named“Best in KLAS” in Data Archiving by KLAS Research three times in the past four years (2021, 2022, 2024) and is rated first in its category – data archiving – in 2024. It has been regularly featured on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America. For more information about Triyam and its award-winning data archiving solutions, please visit triyam.

