(MENAFN- The Conversation) The International Australian Studies Association (InASA) is pleased to announce a new opportunity for Australia's leading HASS academics. The Visiting Professor of Australian Studies, supported by the Australia-Korea Foundation and Woodside Energy , is a funded, 10-12 month visiting position at Seoul National University , Republic of Korea. The position aims to promote bilateral research collaboration and institutional relationships between Australia and Korea, and is open to applications from current Senior Lecturers, Associate Professors, and Professors from a range of disciplines.

Please see the full Position Description for more details; and direct any inquiries about the application process or requirements to InASA President, Anna Johnston ([email protected] ), copying in admin ([email protected] ).

The closing date for applications is 15 April 2024.

Additional Application Instructions Please see selection criteria in the Position Description. Applications must be emailed to Professor Anna Johnston ([email protected] ), copying InASA admin ([email protected] ), with the words "Confidential: Seoul National University Visiting Professor" in the subject line.