UP: FIR Filed Against Over 100 People For Spreading Rumours

Lucknow, March 12 (IANS) Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has filed FIRs against seven named and over 100 unidentified persons for allegedly spreading rumours during the demolition drive in Uttar Pradesh's Akbar Nagar area.

The complaint filed by LDA accused them of engaging in violence and hurling stones at officials and law enforcement personnel.

On Sunday, a rumour spread that residents were trapped in the wreckage of a demolished structure, leading to violence as people attacked the LDA team and the police.

Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Engineer LDA filed the FIR with the Mahanagar police station.

Raveena Tyagi, DCP, Central Zone, said various sections of IPC, including 147 (rioting), 186 (voluntarily obstructing any public servant), and 336 (endangering human life), IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing harm), 353 (assault) and 427 (mischief) along with sections 2 and 3 of the Public Property Act and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Act have been invoked against the accused.

The police have also issued a statement calling for strict measures against those spreading the rumours.

“The rumour circulating on social media regarding some locals being buried under debris due to a house collapse during the demolition process by the LDA in Akbar Nagar is completely untrue. There have been no casualties on the spot and law and order has been maintained. ,” the statement said.